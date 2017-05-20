'Clash of Clans' May 2017 Latest News: Balancing Update Patch Notes Released, Arrives on Same Day as Promised 'Big' Update

Fans of "Clash of Clans" have been anxiously waiting for the "big" update that Supercell has promised. And while details on that may be scarce, the gaming company recently released the patch notes for the balancing update that is set to arrive with the big one.

Facebook/ClashofClansA big update will be released for 'Clash of Clans' this month.

According to the "Clash of Clans" blog, Supercell is working very hard on the upcoming update that has got fans on their toes. However, since the big update has yet to come to fruition, the company has decided to post the patch notes for another update in order to tide fans over.

"This round focuses on powering up late-game spells and helping the grind through Town Hall level 9," the notes read.

First of all, the bar is being raised for the Clone Spell for level 5 at Town Hall 11, with the capacity being increased for levels 1 to 5. Cloning capacity now sits at 40, which will allow players to obtain eight Balloons or two Dragons per spell. Clone Spell level 3, on the other hand, can now be accessible at Town Hall 10.

The new Freeze Spell for level 6 at Town Hall 11 will give the player's troops more time when going up against the Eagle Artillery, while the new Heal Spell for level 7 at Town Hall 10 will make healing more effective. As fans know, Heal Spells are not as effective when it comes to the Inferno Tower, which has a heal-blocking capability.

Players who want the 7th Gold Mine and Elixir Collector will be happy to know that both can be accessed at Town Hall 9 now. It was previously only available at Town Hall 10. This will help players much earlier in the game than usual.

As for changes in combat, increases were made to the Bomb damage and Balloon attack. It can be quite tough to take down a Wall Breaker, but the patch will see them fall so long as players use a Bomb that is of equal level. One Bomb will do the job. The Balloon attack, on the other hand, also underwent some changes in the form of an increased attack rate.

Both the balancing and the big updates will land this month. However, Supercell has yet to announce an official date.