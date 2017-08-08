'Clash of Clans' New Update: What Supercell Has Planned for the Builder

(Photo: Facebook/ClashofClans) A promotional image for "Clash of Clans."

Supercell is believed to be teasing a major update this month for "Clash of Clans" following the departure of the Builder.

As revealed in the heartbreaking "Bye Bye Builder" clip, the character is going through a lot at the moment after having watched yet again all his creations turn to dust.

This time, however, he refuses to build, puts the huts for sale and goes on a journey to somewhere the fruits of his labor will actually feel permanent for once.

Supercell has made some changes in "Clash of Clans" to reflect the Builder's decision although the tweaks were only cosmetic and have no impact on gameplay.

There are "for sale" outside builder huts and the Builder icon now shows a Barbarian with a Builder hat making the face of someone who finds himself put to a task he has no idea of performing.

This begs the question of whether or not the Builder will be gone for good in "Clash of Clans" or bigger changes on the gameplay are coming.

According to reports, Supercell has something for fans this month involving this change. It is being said that an overhauled Builder base will be introduced in "Clash of Clans." There are even reports that the huts will be transformed into defense bases that troops can use to fend off attackers.

While waiting for the return of the Builder, speculations have it that Supercell will hold special events for "Clash of Clans" players reminiscent to the Battle Ram and will feature a slew of interesting weapons. One is a birthday present box that has a bomb inside, only to go off when troops get too close. Another is the Shrink trap, which will make incoming troops smaller in size to defeat them easily when they make the mistake of stepping into it.

Finally, "Clash of Clans" players can also have Giants hiding in the rubble of a destroyed building in order to assist in the village defense.

Forbes, on the other hand, believes that Supercell might be looking to introduce a secondary builder. Assuming the Builder goes to the Builder Base, where the Master Build can be found, "Clash of Clans" could add option for one Builder to go on a limited time vacation with the second Builder taking over.

However, nothing is confirmed yet so "Clash of Clans" players should just keep their eyes peeled.