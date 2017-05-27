'Clash of Clans' News: Builder Base Update Comes With Progression Issues, Versus Battle Mode Revealed

The highly anticipated May update has finally arrived to hit mobile game "Clash of Clans." It is called the Builder Base update, which Supercell introduced to bring players across the sea, among others. However, this one here seems to be a hard one to chew, as it makes progress a little bit difficult to attain.

According to Forbes, while the aforementioned "Clash of Clans" update brings some interesting stuff, it makes the overall process of progressing a bit of a struggle. It holds true that each player is given a small quantity of troops and defensive structures. But despite this, it is still possible to pull off a 100 percent victory rate.

However, the new update brings a draw system, which, as the name suggests, means there is no winner or loser. The bitter pill to swallow here is the fact that neither of the two players will acquire any form of rewards. Without the latter, players only end up in attacks that do not move towards improvements (unless they win of course).

Add to this the changes Supercell did on the trophy system in "Clash of Clans." Unlike before, players now hardly lose trophies even when on the defeated side. This means that, in one way or another, players cannot expect to go down towards better-matched enemies quickly. They are stuck in a tier that only makes winning a dream.

All of these are part of the Builder Base update's new feature called the head-to-head system. It is without a doubt taken from "Clash Royale," another mobile game developed by the studio. However, the system works perfectly in the said game because it is created towards the thrill of individual battle.

Furthermore, Supercell has added a new feature called Versus Battle Mode. This arrived alongside the newly released update. It is worth noting that this system has long been talked about in the rumor mill, with fans eager to see its arrival.