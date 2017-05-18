'Clash of Clans' News: Fans Now Waiting for the May Update and Fifth 'Captain's Log' Video

The wait for the next "Clash of Clans" update has been going on for a while now, and unfortunately for players, they will need to stay patient for at least a little bit longer.

YouTube courtesy of Clash of ClansNo exact release date for the next 'Clash of Clans' update has been provided thus far

Currently, only two things have been confirmed when it comes to the release date of this update.

The first is that the update is still planned to arrive this month, something the developers have continually mentioned even as the wait has continued to drag on.

The other thing officially known about the update's arrival is that it will not happen this week, according to a post on the Supercell forums by moderator "LachNess Meownster."

Players have consistently been trying to come up with a possible release date for this update for a while now, but the way the developers have teased it has made it a bit more difficult to figure out exactly what they may have in mind.

For instance, unlike with other big updates made available for "Clash of Clans" in the past, the buildup to the arrival of this update has featured the release of several "Captain's Log" videos.

Four of them have been released thus far, with the most recent one arriving just this week.

Going by what can be seen on a special SMS sign-up page that the developers set up, there may be at least five of these "Captain's Log" videos.

It would seem that the fifth "Captain's Log" video would have to be released ahead of the update, so some players are now waiting for that to go live as well.

Thus far, these "Captain's Log" videos have not exactly provided clear details about the upcoming update, though players would likely still welcome the arrival of the last one as it may clear the way for the release of the update.

More news about when the next "Clash of Clans" update will be released should be made available soon.