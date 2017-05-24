'Clash of Clans' News: Game's 'Builder Base' Update Introduces New Buildings, Troops, Hero, Battle Mode

The highly anticipated and talked about "Clash of Clans" update for May 2017 finally arrives, and it makes the mobile game appear and feel as if it were a sequel.

Facebook/Clash of Clans"Clash of Clans" delivers game update for May 2017 called "Builder Base" update

Dubbed as the "Builder Base" update, the patch on "Clash of Clans" introduces new features that make it further riveting, and, hopefully, lure the players it lost over the years. With the update, "Clash of Clans" players are now given new buildings like the Push Trap, the Clock Tower, the Crusher, and the tweaked versions of the Archer's Tower and the Multi Mortar.

The update also introduces new troops, such as the Bomber and the Cannon Cart, while tweaking the troops the gamers are familiar with, such as the Sneaky Archer and the Boxer Giant. It also brings in a new hero into the game, the Master Builder, who can be unlocked at Builder Hall 5.

The "Builder Base" also introduces a new battle mode to "Clash of Clans," called the Versus Battle. However, some can't help but notice that the new battle mode is similar to Clan Wars, as it features opponents going against each other. Thanks to the new mechanics of the game, though, as apart from the ability to train troops automatically, a player can no longer be attacked while he is away.

Forbes opines that the "Builder Base" update is a welcome to many "Clash of Clans" players. The online publication suggests that because of the update, many players may return into playing the game.

While the update makes the game more of a business for Supercell as compared to the main game, especially with its new battle mode, it is less taxing and challenging because the elements of the main game are still very much present.