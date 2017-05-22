'Clash of Clans' News: May Update Will Drop Support for Apple Devices Running On Lower Than iOS 7

For quite some time now, "Clash of Clans" players have been looking forward to the arrival of the massive May update in the hopes that it will truly be game-changing. But for some Apple device owners, that will prove to be true in an unfortunate way.

Announced in a new post on the game's official website, the upcoming update will make the game inaccessible for those Apple device owners who are using a gadget that is running anything older than iOS 7.

Developers are already urging players who can still update to iOS 7 or newer to do so, but other players will not have the option.

Notably, the first generation iPad, the iPhone 3G S and the iPod Touch third and fourth generations may no longer be used to play the game once the update is released.

The developers did not provide any more details related to why iOS 7 is now a prerequisite for Apple device owners, other than to say that it was brought about by "technical reasons beyond our control."

While some "Clash of Clans" fans may no longer have the opportunity to continue playing, those who still can may already learn about some of the balance changes set to be implemented.

For instance, balloon attack rate and bomb damage have both been increased, while changes have also been applied to different spells.

In an earlier post on the Supercell Forums, developers also revealed that the new update will feature a "boat that needs repairing" as well as an achievement known as "Un-Build It."

There will also likely be other notable additions included in this update, especially since developers have continually touted how huge it is.

The update is also expected to be significantly different from ones that have been previously released, though "Clash of Clans" players will have to wait a bit longer to find out more about that.