'Clash of Clans' News: Players Stagnate in Head-to-Head System Delivered by 'Builder Base' Update

While many "Clash of Clans" fans celebrated the arrival of the game's latest update, the "Builder Base," some can't help but lament that progression in the game has become difficult sans the presence of loots in the head-to-head system.

Many agree that the "Builder's Base" update has made "Clash of Clans" some sort of a sequel to its base game. After all, the update brings players across the sea where they can start fresh or experience the needed improvements on the base game.

Despite the improvements, though, the update does not come without some complaints. Forbes reported that the new head-to-head system delivered by the update has made game progression difficult as it does not provide the players with any rewards. In this system, players are given a small number of troops and defensive buildings, making their chances of winning a lot easier. However, despite the victory, they do not get any reward.

Apart from not getting any loot, the head-to-head system also does not forfeit any trophy when players lose, hence, they do not get the chance to face opponents that are more suitable for them as they continue to engage in a mismatch. With these, the online publication opines players stagnate in attacks that are pointless and do not give them an opportunity to improve their chances in the next fights they will engage in.

With the progression mechanics of the head-to-head system depriving players to make significant progress in the game, specifically in the context of expanding their base, it is said that the game becomes dragging.

While the "Builder's Base" update is only a sub-game of "Clash of Clans," it is totally not linked to the main game. Because of this, many believe that it should be able to stand on its own, and provide progression mechanics that can sustain the excitement that comes with a single fight.