'Clash of Clans' News: Recent Teaser Features Hog Rider, Makes Reference to Famous Play 'Hamilton'

A teaser for the new update that is coming to "Clash of Clans" has been released recently, and it features some of the most entertaining characters in the game. As Supercell keeps teasing the big update, fans of the game continue to make speculations as to what it is all about.

Facebook/ClashofClansA promo image of the "Clash of Clans" mobile game by Supercell on their official Facebook page.

The most recent teaser comes in the form of a brief video clip titled "Captain's Log Day," which features a "Hamilton" reference. The clip highlights Hog Rider, who is aboard a boat with the other characters and has one goal in mind: To become a new man.

"Clash of Clans" fans who are familiar with the famous classic play "Hamilton" will find it easy to recognize that Hog Rider's line in the teaser video is one of the famous lines from the play. In the clip, he says he wants to become more than the hammer-wielding destroyer that he has always been.

Although the teaser does not tell much about what the upcoming update is all about, fans speculate that it has something to do with allowing players to go from Base to Base without having to change their accounts. According to some Reddit users who are fans of the game, the idea of going Base to Base is what the boat in the teaser implies.

Before the teaser highlighting Hog Rider was released, Supercell also dropped another funny teaser featuring the most comical characters of the game seemingly having a hard time choosing the best way to traverse the water. While the rest of the characters prefer to take a boat, the Barbarian decides that it is best to swim to the other side.

Since the said teaser ends with a message that reads "Discover What Lies Beyond Your Shores," fans speculate that the upcoming update has to do with giving players better multi-village support. Some fans theorize that the message of the video implies that the update will include an offshore battle arena or a cooperative gameplay element.

Supercell has yet to confirm the details of the upcoming update so fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt.