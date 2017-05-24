'Clash of Clans' News: Update 9.24.1 Offers New Features to Revive the Game

Supercell has updated its flagship game "Clash of Clans" with a truckload of new abilities, buildings, troops and features to explore. The decline of the long-running game was predicted by some fans but with the recent update of the gaming giant, it looks like it won't be happening anytime soon.

Supercell Promotional picture for the "Clash of Clans" update.

According to the blog update by Supercell, "Clash of Clans" just got all the upgrades it can possibly get without creating "Clash of Clans 2." First of the many updates is a new area to explore called the Builder Base. It is run by the Master Builder, which may be a euphemism for the production staff behind the game. Regardless, the Builder Base has different resources that will restrict users from using the gold and elixir collected elsewhere. Although the gems will crossover, the Builder Base functions on a different mechanic from the rest of the realm.

The second part of the update includes a toggle for the Archer Tower that will enable it to switch from fast attacks to long-range. The Multi Mortar will also be harder to dodge, especially for troops. As for the buildings, the new additions include Crusher, Push Trap, Gem Mine and Clock Tower, each offering a different advantage for users. Meanwhile, Sneaky Archer and Boxer Giant each get new abilities if they're powered up enough.

Far from being a passive character, the Master Builder will also gain new abilities and join the fight once users get to level five, where they can unlock his ability: Electric Hammer.

Finally, a new mode was introduced: Versus Battle, wherein users can play "Clash of Clans" like how they would during clan wars.

The "Clash of Clans" update brings a lot of new things for its loyal gamers. For those who may have gotten bored playing the same thing over and over again, this might be the best time to come back to and rediscover why they fell in love with the game in the first place.