'Clash of Clans' News: Update Still On Track for May Release, But Not Expected To Arrive This Week

The "huge" "Clash of Clans" update is still not available, and developers have recently provided a new update that should give players a better idea of when they should expect to see this particular downloadable released.

YouTube courtesy of Clash of ClansStill no exact release date known for the next 'Clash of Clans' update

Once again, moderator "LachNessMeownster's" post on the Supercell forums has been changed to reflect the new release window for this update.

According to the developers, the coveted update is still set to be released this month, which players may be happy to know.

What they may not be as happy to know is that the update is no longer expected to come out this week.

Still, with the days of the month running out, players should finally be able to learn the exact release date of this update soon enough.

In the meantime, players can think more about the new bit of information developers have shared about the update.

Going back to "LachNessMeownster's" post, there is a new line that has been added which reads "Versus battles? – True," but developers have left it at that for now.

Previously, developers also confirmed that an achievement known as "Un-Build It" as well as a "boat that needs repairing" will be in this upcoming "Clash of Clans" update.

It is also worth noting that developers have released a new "Captain's Log" video teasing the update. Just like previously released "Captain's Log" videos, however, this one does not provide any new details as well.

Going by the game's official website, it also looks like there will be at least one more "Captain's Log" video released, though whether this will reveal more details remains unclear.

The wait for the update is expected to last for at least a few more days, and hopefully for players, it will all be worth it in the end.

More news about the next "Clash of Clans" update should be made available very soon.