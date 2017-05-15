'Clash of Clans' Rumors: Possible Final 'Captain's Log' Video Leaked, Exact Release Date For May Update Still Unclear

The wait for the arrival of the next "Clash of Clans" update is still ongoing, and it looks like things will stay that way for a bit longer.

YouTube courtesy of Clash of ClansPlayers are still waiting to find out when the next 'Clash of Clans' update will be released

For those who may have missed it, developers have released some "Captain's Log" videos recently that have been teasing the new update.

The game's official website seemingly hints that there are five of these videos – three of them have been released thus far – and now, it appears that the fifth and final one has been leaked.

The video can currently be seen on YouTube, and in it, the Hog Rider talks about white slacks. Near the end of the video, the Hog Rider and his companions finally spot land.

Unfortunately, there is still no release date for the new update indicated in the video.

Given that this is a leaked video, there is a chance that it may not contain all the details it should. This means that by the time the fifth "Captain's Log" video is officially released, it may finally have that elusive release date for the update that "Clash of Clans" players have been looking for.

Notably, a post from Supercell moderator "LachNess Meownster" related to the update was tweaked again recently, and it now shows that this downloadable is not expected to be released today.

While players wait for this coveted update to be released, they can still learn more about what it features.

According to the developers, there is an achievement known as "Un-Build It" included in the update as well as a "boat that needs repairing."

On the other hand, players should not expect this update to feature Town Hall 12, level 13 walls or even new hero levels.

More details about the new "Clash of Clans" update and when it may finally be released should be made available in the near future.