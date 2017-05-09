'Clash of Clans' Rumors: What Can Players Expect From the Upcoming May Update?

Many "Clash of Clans" players are eager to find out what the next big update for the game contains, and it is easy to see why, as the developers have teased that this will be something special.

YouTube courtesy of Clash of ClansThe next 'Clash of Clans' update may feature some boat-related content

Over on the game's official forums, moderator "LachNess Meownster" gave fans reasons to be excited after hinting at what this new update will be about.

According to the moderator, this upcoming update will be "different" from ones that have been released previously, adding that it is "much bigger."

The moderator then rattled off some of the things that will not be included in the update, such as Town Hall 12, level 13 walls and new hero levels.

As for what will be in the update, well, that is not quite clear at this point, though players can probably expect to see some things that are related to boats.

The addition of boat-related content was seemingly teased in the aforementioned post, and developers may have given players more reasons to expect to see content of that kind after they tweeted out two "Captain's Log" videos featuring some familiar characters sailing across the open sea.

Unfortunately, that is about all that developers have shared thus far when it comes to this new update, and some players have already expressed their frustration over how long this process is taking.

Still, the teasers are going to keep coming and the big reveal itself may not be that far away.

Going back to the post from "Lachness Meownster," the new update is not expected to drop before May 11, but its official release date does not figure to be that far off from that day.

At the very least, players may be able to learn more about the update in the days leading up to May 11 and in the days immediately after that.

More news about the next update coming to "Clash of Clans" should be made available soon.