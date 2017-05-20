'Clash of Clans' Update: Day 5 Teaser Brings Hog Rider to Shore, Big Reveal Imminent

It looks like the release of the long-awaited "Clash of Clans" update is almost upon players, judging by the release of a brand-new teaser.

(Photo: YouTube/Supercell)A screenshot from one of the "Clash of Clans" teasers.

In the latest Captain Log's for Day 5, the Hog Rider is starting to become weary and questioning his skills as a captain as he has been at sea for days.

"I'm starting to think I might not be the best captain. I don't know how to sail, or swim, or really even what a boat is. I'm unfit to wear a captain's hat and a crisp pair of white slacks. What a shame! 'Cause nothing looks better on a Hog Rider than a crisp pair of white slacks. Guess I'll just go back to smashing things with my big hammer ... After all that's the only thing I'm good at," the character said.

As he doubted himself, he hears the words he had been looking forward to hear after all this time: "Land Ho!" From the looks of it, the captain has finally found an island.

"Stay tuned to see what lies beyond your shores," Supercell teased at the end of the clip. It seems that the studio will soon unveil to "Clash of Clans" players what the destination is.

Fans have started to become impatient of the update as Supercell, whose teasers for upcoming updates for "Clash of Clans," are usually informative, have been releasing clips that provide little to no information on what's coming.

However, it seems that the wait will soon be over. It is unclear when a new teaser or possibly a reveal trailer will drop. Fans had to wait five days for this new clip after Supercell released the Day 4 teaser.

The "Clash of Clans" update is expected to add a so-called Shipwreck feature and will reportedly allow players to manage more than one village.