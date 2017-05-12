'Clash Of Clans' Update News 2017: New Leaks Give Clues About Upcoming Update's Features and Contents

The next "Clash of Clans" update is coming soon to its iOS and Android versions. Ahead of its release, the next four Captain Log's teasers have been leaked on Reddit, giving clues on the suspected new features and contents of the biggest update to the game yet.

Although the information was written in Chinese, Reddit user 69cupcake gave his translations of the leaks, which includes the titles and descriptions of the four upcoming teasers.

The translated details are as follows:

Day 6: "The Best Captain:" I began to doubt myself. Can I be a captain? Look what is that?

Day 5: "War Song:" I hummed the battle song to keep myself awake. Do you know what I'm singing?

Day 4: "Sailing Daily:" At sea I often play this game, but when can we go ashore?

Day 3: "Interesting Friends:" I might meet some new friends. Our celebration will be very interesting.

Aside from the titles and descriptions, the leaks also include trailer thumbnails, although they do not offer much about the clips except for some snaps of the Shipwreck ship and the Hog Rider.

The most interesting thing about the leaked details is the "Game" that the Hog Rider mentioned on Day 4. There are speculations that it has something to do with the recent leak showing Hog Rider and a Barbarian playing chess to attack a base.

The recent leak also matches up to what can be observed on the Chinese website of the game where there are four empty spots allegedly left open for the next set of trailers. Since the recent leak includes four Captain's Log teasers, the leak seems pretty reliable.

Aside from the leaked details, another rumored feature of the upcoming update is the Night Mode. A previous leak from China also made mention of this possible feature, since players are strategizing by candlelight.

The new "Clash of Clans" update is expected to arrive early next week.