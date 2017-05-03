'Clash of Clans' Update Release Date: Leaked Trailer, Artwork Reveal Shipwreck Boat, Multi-Village

The next update coming to "Clash of Clans" is bound to be its biggest and most game-changing yet with the addition of exciting new features that players have been clamoring for.

(Photo: Supercell)A promotional image for "Clash of Clans."

An artwork showing what this update is about recently found its way on Reddit. The text in it was in Chinese, which Chinese-speaking folks over at the website gladly translated.

If the leak is legitimate, which is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, Supercell is planning to add multi-village options in "Clash of Clans."

This means that players who have been wanting to have a "second village," which is the rough translation of the text on the leaked artwork, will no longer have to jump through hoops and switch between accounts to be able to do so.

The image also makes mention of a "night world of extreme speed." It is unclear what this means, but "Clash of Clans" players believe this is a reference to a Night Mode for the game.

For this, players imagine that instead of basking in the sun, they will now be able to experience to be under the moon and stars when maintaining their villages in "Clash of Clans."

Looking at the image, fans should notice a ship in the background. This, as per iDigital Times, is believed to be the subject of the Shipwreck feature datamined by players.

This Shipwreck feature actually contains references to the multi-village options, which further suggests that this leak could actually be depicting what Supercell has in store next for "Clash of Clans."

Furthermore, the purported trailer for the much-awaited "Clash of Clans" update has also been leaked, showing off the Shipwreck, which is actually a boat.

The addition was practically confirmed by characters familiar to players as they talked about using the boat to get to "the other side of the sea."