'Clash Royale' Heal Card Draft Challenge News 2017: Win the Challenge, Get the New Heal Spell Early

In Supercell's massively popular "Clash of Clans" strategy game, the Heal Spell is one of the most potent effects a player can have in his arsenal, with the potential to turn a losing siege around with one timely application of the spell. As the same spell is about to be introduced to "Clash Royale," players have the chance to get the new Heal Spell ahead of its official release through the Heal Draft Challenge.

(Photo: Facebook/ClashRoyale)A promotional photo of the mobile video game "Clash Royale" on their official Facebook page.

Like all other strategy options in "Clash Royale," the Heal Spell comes in the form of a card, and is portrayed as a glowing glass or crystal bottle filled with a clear, amber-gold liquid. The card is unlocked from Arena 10, also known as Hog's Mountain, according to Clash Royale Arena.

The spell, as the name implies, heals friendly troops in its range during its duration. It is important to note that the spell can't repair buildings. The rare card costs three elixir to play, and has a radius of three squares and lasts three seconds, regardless of spell level. What improves with each spell level, however, is the amount of healing that the spell does every second. This ranges from 100 per second for the first level, up to 256 per second on level 11, with the additional healing per level ramping up with every upgrade.

How does one go about getting this spell? Players can get the new card ahead of the official launch through the Heal Draft Challenge. As explained by Clash Royale, the challenge is like a regular match, except that each battle starts with a player choosing to play with or against the Heal spell, with the opponent given the alternative — a choice called "drafting" when done before the game.

Rewards are given out after a set number of wins, and for this challenge, six wins will give out ten Heal Spell cards, while twelve wins will net a player one hundred Heals. Once a player has won a Heal Spell card this way, the spell will then appear in any chest, even before its official launch on May 1.