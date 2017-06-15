'Clash Royale' June Update: New Cards, 2v2 Mode Battles, Challenges Arrive

Players of Supercell's freemium mobile strategy game "Clash Royale" recently got the June 2017 game update that included new cards, new 2v2 game battles and more challenges.

SupercellPromotional image for "Clash Royale's" June 2017 Update.

Earlier this week, Supercell released the patch notes for the June 2017 update on "Clash Royale." One of its highlights was the introduction of the 2v2 game mode that comes in three different types of battles called Friendly, Draft and Challenge. Since Monday, bonus chests were given to players participating in 2v2 Friendly battles.

In the coming days or weeks, Supercell will also introduce new challenges and tournaments where games and battles can be trickier but will definitely pay well.

The Sudden Death challenge starts at overtime so double elixir bonus is activated. In the Ramp Up challenge, the elixir bonus goes from 1x to 2x to 3x every minute. Lastly, in Triple Elixir (as the name suggests), games will start with 3x the elixir bonus right away.

Supercell advised players to always check the Tournaments tab to see if the mentioned challenges have been activated.

Meanwhile, a "Clash Royale" game update will not be complete without an array of new collectible cards.

This month, players can start getting a new legendary card called Mega Knight, a new epic card known as Cannon Cart, a new rare card named Flying Machine, and a new common card called Skeleton Barrel. "Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge," Supercell added.

The June 2017 update for "Clash Royale" also finally allowed players to invite their friends to join their clans. Meanwhile, more slots on the Battle Deck are now available once players get to level 8. Supercell also heeded players' request of unlocking clans at level 1, however, players can still only request for cards at level 3.

On the other hand, Supercell deemed it necessary to update some settings on the Clan Chat boxes as well. Upon installing the June 2017 update, players can censor explicit words through the profanity filter on/off settings. Supercell will also start accepting reports on offensive language thrown in on Clan Chat.

However, the release notes did not mention what would be the sanctions given to players who have been reported for using offensive words against other players on Clan Chat boxes.

The June 2017 update of "Clash Royale" is now available on iOS and Android.