'Clash Royale' New Card Night Witch Latest Rumors: Legendary Card Obtainable Through Special Draft Challenge?

The next card that is rumored to come out for Supercell's mobile video game "Clash Royale" is the Night Witch. And according to a leak, the new card can be unlocked through a challenge called the Insane Draft Challenge.

Facebook/ClashRoyale A promotional photo for the mobile video game "Clash Royale."

According to a report by Hi-Tech Gazette, Supercell will be introducing another legendary card to keep gamers interested in playing the popular mobile game, and the rumored next card will be the Night Witch. Also referred to as the Dark Witch, the legendary card targets terrestrials and inflicts considerable damage using its rod.

The Night Witch also creates bats which can regenerate every two seconds, allowing players to easily grab the battlefield. The legendary card is deemed as "a perfect blend" of air and ground attack.

The new legendary card can be acquired through the Insane Draft Challenge, but it will not be the only reward that gamers will potentially receive if they participate and win. Rumors suggest that winners could obtain other special rewards such as 100 gems, 5,000 gold, 20 dark prince cards and a giant safe.

Details regarding how the upcoming challenge works have yet to be revealed, and it also remains unclear how many victories are required before gamers will get to acquire the Night Witch legendary card.

"Clash Royale" is a relatively simple one-versus-one game in which a player's objective is to knock down the towers of the rival in order to win the game. It was the game of 2016 in the Google Play Store, beating huge games like "Pokémon GO." Currently, it comes in at second in the Apple App Store, and fifth in the Play Store.

According to report by Venture Beat, Supercell's mobile game ranks fourth overall when it comes to worldwide revenues earned by mobile games in the first quarter of 2017, having surpassed the $1 billion mark lifetime gross revenue in February 2017.

"Clash Royale" is currently available to download on Android and iOS devices.