'Clash Royale' Next Major Update Release Date News: New Game Modes And Features To Roll Out Next Month

Facebook/ClashRoyale A promotional image for "Clash Royale"

A major update is underway for Supercell's hit real-time tower rush mobile game "Clash Royale" early next month. Following an "ask me anything" session on Reddit, the developer has listed some announcements through an in-game news update.

Players can look forward to a new game mode, quest, a new arena, and "something casual" in the game's next big update in early October. Though they weren't forthcoming with details, Supercell did drop a hint regarding the upcoming game mode.

"We've got a new game mode that is VASTLY different from all others," the development team announced. "It's our favorite 2v2 mode on the game team."

While it seems that players will not get the ranked play they were asking for, a new 2v2 game mode isn't that bad. Supercell is also planning to release one new card per month and this update is something to be excited about.

The next card is set to come out sometime around the end of this month and another one to launch in October. However, there is no sign of what kind of card Supercell will include in "Clash Royale" next.

Card balancing was heavily discussed during the Reddit AMA with the developers recognizing that it is a controversial topic. Some are even saying that talking about it is just "scary." The goal of balancing, in this case, is to make all cards useful at least to a degree which Supercell believes will emerge in the meta after a substantial amount cards have been released.

They appear to be quite content about the current meta at the moment despite players saying otherwise. Hopefully, they hear their pleas and implement a number of balances to appease their fanbase. Still, for fans looking for a nice change of pace, next month's update is definitely right up their alley.

"Clash Royale" is available for the iOS and Android platforms.