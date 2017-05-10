'Clash Royale' Next Update News 2017: Will Ships Appear in the Next Update?

Supercell's popular freemium strategy game "Clash of Clans" is about to receive a new major update involving ships, and some publications believe "Clash Royale" will follow suit in the next update.

According to Telegiz, naval battles may be coming soon on "Clash Royale" as Supercell looks to spice up the game before it becomes too repetitive.

This will be a nice addition to the game. At least all that body of water separating each player will be put to good use. Of course, it should be noted that this is simply a speculation right now. Supercell has yet to confirm that they indeed want to add this to the game.

Telegiz also mentioned that "Clash Royale" players are asking for more aerial defenses as well since air offenses like Baby Dragon appear to be overpowered and players have been complaining about them. Well, the Musketeer can easily counter a Baby Dragon, but these players probably want more options. Perhaps the developers should consider balancing the game more.

Meanwhile, over a million dollars in prizes are up for grabs in the global competition to find out who is the greatest "Clash Royale" player in the world. The Crown Championship is a yearlong tournament and a series of tournaments in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asian countries like China, Japan and South Korea will start this month.

Supercell has announced that the Spring Season of the tournament will last from May to July. Thousands will make it into bracket play and they will battle it out until eight remains. The eight players will fight each other on June 10 to 25 to see who moves on to the Spring Finals, and the bottom two players will be eliminated while the top six advanced to the finals.

Once the Spring Champion is crowned, the Fall Season of the competition will start in August.