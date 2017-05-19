Classic 'Phantom Dust' on Xbox One, Windows 10 News: Microsoft Offers 'Phantom Dust' for Free

Microsoft has decided to re-release the cult classic "Phantom Dust." More importantly, it has decided to give away the title for free. Players can now catch it on Xbox One consoles and PCs.

YouTube/Xbox "Phantom Dust" is now available to Xbox One and Microsoft 10 PC gamers.

"We didn't give Phantom Dust a chance to really find its audience when it was first released, and while visually it remains a product of the era it was created in, its gameplay is still just as compelling and unique today as it was then," creative director for "Phantom Dust" Adam Isgreen shares in an article posted on Xbox's website.

"Phantom Dust" was first launched in Japan on the original Xbox back in 2004. The company decided to hold off releasing the game in the U.S., as it feared the game, which was predominantly Japanese in style, might not fare well in the market.

Eventually, the game made it to the country through a different publisher. Its release, however, was not intended for the general public, but for online patrons. Some bought the game on modified original Xbox consoles or through LAN tunneling programs on Xbox 360.

The action-combat card game offers solo players over 15 hours of gameplay. As for multiplayers, it provides four-player games with numerous opportunities to display team strategies.

In "Phantom Dust," one can go through over 300 skills all essential in assembling one's deck. The skills acquired will ultimately determine the deck's offense and defense. Players can earn these skills and credits during matches. Gamers can also opt to visit the in-game store to purchase the skills they desire.

As revealed in the trailer of the game, the developers have revamped the title for the much-awaited U.S. release. They have also improved its gameplay and multiplayer mode. Now, players can proceed directly to multiplayer.

"Phantom Dust" is now available for download on Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One consoles.