'Classroom of the Elite' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode to Tackle the Good and Bad Sides of Friendship?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

Mystery still shrouds Kiyotaka's character, and Class D's homeroom teacher, Chabashira, knows it. Will the seed of curiosity she has planted in Suzune's mind continue to grow on the Japanese anime series, "Classroom of the Elite"?

With some help from Honami from Class B, Kiyotaka, Suzune, and Kikyo have managed to convince the three Class C students to withdraw their complaints against Sudo. This case may be done and over with, but a new one has just begun when Chabashira told Suzune to keep an eye out for Kiyotaka.

Despite his calm and seeming disinterest in all things, he is actually the most defective student in Class D. He has already proven for multiple times now that he is smarter than he lets on, but also always refuses to take the credit. What has happened in his past that made him be like this? What could possibly be driving his will to help Class D?

A glimpse of a younger Kiyotaka in what looked to be an orphanage was shown near the end of the episode. He seemed to have been forced to stand still and not pay attention to the boy who collapsed beside him.

Suzune has begun asking the questions. However, Kiyotaka quickly shut her down with a warning not to pry into his life anymore. He would be willing to help her advance to Class A, but satisfying her curiosities about his life was definitely out of the question. What could Kiyotaka be hiding?

The next episode title is a quote by the French fabulist Jean de la Fontaine: "Nothing is as dangerous as an ignorant friend; a wise enemy is to be preferred."

Could this be referencing an upcoming revelation about Kiyotaka's life? If so, which friend will end up inadvertently betraying him?

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.