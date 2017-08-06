'Classroom of the Elite' Anime Spoilers: What Is the S-System?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

Studying at the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is tough enough without the added pressure of dealing with classmates who are really more than what they seem. It's a good thing that Ayanokoji, the main character of the Japanese anime series, "Classroom of the Elite," is the kind of guy that is not easily fazed.

Ayanokoji is currently in first year class D, which is really the dumping ground for inferior students who got the lowest scores on their entrance exams. But despite his usual poker-faced expression and seeming disinterest in others, he has proven to be more than what he lets on. He has very sharp reflexes, for one, and has also just managed to bargain with a teacher to help a failing classmate past their first midterm exams.

He seems to be a character well-suited to the highly competitive environment of the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School. Established by the Japanese government, this high school's main goal is to nurture the generation of youths who will one day support the country.

The school runs on a laissez-faire policy, which allows students to do as they please. But like in any other settings, there are consequences to every action, good or bad. The teachers may not be strict about students sleeping in class or sabotaging each other, but they are always watching and taking note of each student's actions through the so-called S-System.

S-System assesses students in real time and assigns them numerical values. Each unfavorable action takes away from the overall class point assigned to each class at the beginning of the school year.

In line with this, each student is also assigned a private point for every month based on their merits and behavior. These points will then be multiplied by 100 to determine the number of points they are given to spend as currency in the different establishments available inside the school grounds.

There is, however, a chance for redemption. Since points are continuously given to and taken away from each class during the entire school year, if Class D gets a higher amount of points than Class C, they can advance up a tier and will then be considered the new Class C.

But nobody has ever been able to make such a tremendous progress, especially not Class D. Can Ayanokoji and the highly ambitious Suzune lead their class to such a record-breaking milestone?

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.