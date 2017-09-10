'Classroom of the Elite' Episode 10 Spoilers: Is There Another Traitor in Class 1-D's Ranks?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

The one-week special test has begun, and the freshman students of the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School have been left on a private island to fend for themselves for seven days. With every other class targeting Class 1-D, will Ayanokoji and the rest of his class manage to survive the upcoming challenges headed their way?

As it turned out, one of the worst adversaries they could have ever hoped to have ended up coming from their own class. Koenji, the narcissistic blond guy who could not be bothered with anything concerning his own class, has just bailed out on them on the account of being too sick to keep going.

Of course, he wasn't sick at all, as revealed in the final scene of this week's episode, where he was shown reaching the ship and hanging onto its anchor to admire the moon. He has just caused his own class to lose 30 points, and yet, he did not seem the least bit concerned.

If anything, this might have even been his intention all along.

But why would Koenji sabotage his own class? On the other hand, why does Ibuki from Class 1-C seem to have been banished from her own class?

The episode title for the upcoming episode, "Every Man has in Himself the Most Dangerous Traitor of All," is a quote by the Danish philosopher, Søren Kierkegaard from his book, "Works of Love." It means that every man, whether intentionally or not, has the potential to betray his or her peers.

Could the title be referencing Koenji and the reason behind his decision to leave his class behind? Or is another traitor lurking in Class 1-D's midst, just waiting for the perfect opportunity to break the group apart? If so, could this possibly be why Ibuki found a way to get into Class 1-D's camp?

Violence is not allowed and will even be deducting number from a class' overall test points. But there are other means by which a rival class can earn and steal points without drawing blood.

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.