'Classroom of the Elite' Episode 4 Spoilers: Can Ayanokoji Keep Kushida's Dark Secret?

Classroom of the Elite Official Site A screenshot of Kikyo Kushida of Class 1-D from the Japanese anime series "Classroom of the Elite."

When Ayanokoji entered the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, he intended to lead a simple, uncomplicated life. But recent events in both his class and his personal life threaten to tip him off balance on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Classroom of the Elite."

Ayanokoji is the kind of guy who doesn't want to stand out. He also used to be content with getting by, using as little effort as he possibly could, and only for his own benefit. But two of his female classmates, Horikita and Kushida, have both managed to inspire him to get involved, and he has since taken the extra mile to make sure that everyone in Class 1-D passed the first midterm exam.

However, just when it seemed like things are headed for the better for everyone, even for the previously cold and aloof Horikita, Ayanokoji just had to accidentally find out one of Kushida's deepest, darkest secrets.

It turns out that the short-haired cute girl who wanted to be friends with everyone is not really all she's cracked up to be. How will Ayanokoji deal with Kushida now that he has seen her true colors? Has Horikita always suspected that Kushida is only playing a sweet and harmless character to gain everyone's favor? Could this also be the reason for her constant refusal of the girl's friendship?

Kushida hates Horikita with a passion, and she seems to view the girl she's so desperate to befriend as a rival. Ayanokoji knows this now, but he cannot possibly tell anyone about it after Kushida threatens to accuse him of raping her if he as much as opens his mouth. And just like that, the adorable image of Kushida that Ayanokoji has been keeping in his mind vanished into oblivion.

The next episode seems to be hinting at some form of examination into one's true self. The title, "We should not be upset that others hide the truth from us, when we hide it so often from ourselves," also makes it apparent that despite his deadpan face and seeming disinterest in everything, Ayanokoji will still be reeling from the shocking revelation of Kushida's true being.

The upcoming episode's title is a quote lifted from "Reflections or Sentences and Moral Maxims" by the noted French author of maxims and memoirs, François VI, Duc de La Rochefoucauld.

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.