'Classroom of the Elite' Episode 6 Spoilers: A Verdict on Sudo's Case May Finally Be Reached; Will It Be Fair?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

The fight to prove Sudo's innocence continues on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Classroom of the Elite." Will the student council president, Manabu, be fair in exacting punishment to the guilty party?

It seems that Class 1-D has surely bonded following their first mid-term exams. Kiyotaka and Suzune have even worked together to keep Sudo from getting expelled after he failed one of the subjects by a point. Now the two of them, along with Kushida, are working once again to prove that Sudo, who has since decided to clean up his act, was only defending himself against an attack instigated by three of his basketball teammates from Class 1-C.

They needed a witness to corroborate this claim, but Airi's video was only able to prove that she was there, and could not, therefore, be taken as concrete evidence of Sudo's claim to innocence. The principal then proposed to suspend Sudo for two weeks and the Class 1-C students for one week; a punishment deemed unfair by both sides.

The student council president, Manabu, eventually decided to deliberate on the case further and wait for any possible admissions or additional evidence that may still arise. But how fair will he be in deciding a Class 1-D student's fate, especially after he has previously expressed hatred for this class? His disgust was only heightened by the fact that his sister, Suzune, ended up being in it.

Will Manabu prove to be a thorn in Class 1-D's side? And if so, will Kiyotaka be able to once again shoot him down with his quick wit should the situation call for it?

It seems that a final verdict will be reached in the upcoming episode aptly titled "There are Two Kinds of Lies; One Concerns an Accomplished Fact, the Other concerns a Future Duty." This is a quote that has been attributed to the writer and philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.