'Classroom of the Elite' Episode 8 Spoilers: Will Horikita Be Ryuen's Next Target?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

Something's brewing on the horizon for Class 1-D, and it seems to be something that threatens to break their spirit. Will Ayanokoji be able to protect his class from what's about to come on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Classroom of the Elite"?

This week's episode saw the students of Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School enjoying a fun day in the leisure pool inside the school vicinity. Ayanokoji managed to intercept a plan to plant cameras in the girls' changing room with help from Horikita.

But this counter-plan also required Horikita to announce her goal of advancing to Class A to the entire school. Ryuen, the Class 1-C student who previously set Sudo up, seemed to have liked the sound of it, if only for the chance it has given him to attack Class 1-D once again.

The title for the upcoming episode, "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here," is a famous line from Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy." These words are part of a warning that is supposedly inscribed above the gates of Hell, telling anyone who dares to enter that they're about to reach a hopeless situation from which they can never hope to return.

What kind of Hell could this title be referring to? Could Ryuen be planning his most hurtful attack yet on Class 1-D, specifically on Horikita? If so, can Ayanokoji catch on soon enough to help her out, or will she insist on taking care of it herself? Also, how will Horikita's brother, who happens to be the student council president, handle this situation?

The Horikita siblings have never been close since the beginning of the series, but could Horikita possibly getting in deep trouble stir some brotherly concern from Manabu?

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.