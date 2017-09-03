'Classroom of the Elite' Episode 9 Spoilers: Can Class 1-D Survive Their First True Challenge?

Classroom of the Elite Official Site A screenshot of the main protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from the Japanese anime series, "Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Classroom of the Elite)."

What was supposed to have been the vacation of a lifetime may have just turned into a nightmare on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Classroom of the Elite." Will the freshmen of the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School survive their special test?

The excitement of having boarded a luxurious cruise and enjoying all of its high-class amenities quickly vanished after Mashima, a teacher from Class 1-A, announced the true purpose of their trip. And just as Ayanokoji and Horikita suspected, neither fun nor games await them on this school-funded vacation.

As soon as they reach the private island owned by the school, their first special test will begin. The rule is pretty simple — survive as a group for one week. However, with all of the ongoing hostilities between the classes, especially those aimed at Class D, spending that much time together could lead to nothing but complications along the way.

The title for the next episode, "Man Is Condemned to Be Free," is a quote by the French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre from "Existentialism and Humanism." It is a fitting reference to how the first year students will be left on their own with the freedom to make their choices and do whatever they think is right to survive one week on the island.

But then, having this freedom of choice also condemns them to make what may seem like the right choice at the moment, but may not really serve its intended purpose in the long run.

By having no clear idea of purpose, man has the tendency to abuse his freedom to the point of his own demise.

The subject of freedom is also something that concerns Ayanokoji, who has been warned by his homeroom teacher, Chiyabashira, to watch his steps from now on. Someone has called the school, asking them to expel Ayanokoji. And since Ayanokoji refused to be manipulated by Chiyabashira into making an effort to advance to Class A, one wrong step may be all it takes to get him kicked out of the school.

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.