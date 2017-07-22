'Classroom of the Elite' Spoilers: New Anime Series Features Underdogs Proving Their Worth in Highly Prestigious School

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series “Classroom of the Elite.”

"Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Welcome to the Classroom of the Supreme Ability Doctrine)," also known as simply "Classroom of the Elite," is a new Japanese anime series about a prestigious school and the initially under-motivated students who are at the bottom of the pack.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School is dedicated to instructing and fostering the generation of people who will one day be providing primary leadership and support to the country.

But while the school allows the students to wear whatever hairstyle they want, along with some other leniencies not usually seen elsewhere, only the superior students are given favorable treatment.

The main protagonist, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, belongs to Class D, which is a dumping ground for all the students deemed inferior. However, after finding out they are being judged on merit and that poor performance means no points and no cash to spend on food, the entire Class D decide to work together to improve their status. There is also the added pressure of expulsion for anyone who fails the upcoming exams.

By the end of the second episode, everyone in Class D passes with scores that are among the highest in the school. Will they be aiming for promotion to Class C next? What challenges and obstacles will they be faced with now that they have finally proven, to themselves and everyone else, that they are more than qualified to aim higher?

The series is based on the light novel of the same name written by Syohgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. The anime adaptation was made possible by Lerche under the direction of Hiroyuki Hashimoto and series composition by Aoi Akashiro.

"Classroom of the Elite" airs on Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.