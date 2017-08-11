'Claws' Finale Spoilers: Desna to Save Her Crew With a Sacrifice

The first season of TNT's hit drama "Claws" is coming to an end. The trailer and synopsis for "Avalanche" have already been released and fans can finally see how it will turn out for Desna (Niecy Nash).

Facebook/ClawsTNT Promo image for "Claws."

Viewers last saw Desna barely escaping her ex-boyfriend Roller (Jack Kesy) who planned to kill and frame her for his crime. She also managed to get a secret message to Polly (Carrie Preston) after she was abducted by Roller.

According to the "Claws" episode 10 synopsis, Polly will realize that Desna is in trouble after receiving her coded message. This will lead Desna's crew — along with her brother Dean (Harold Perrineau) — in a frantic search for her.

In the trailer, Dean, Polly, Virginia (Karrueche Tran) and Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) arrive at the amusement park where Roller has just killed two of Riva's (Andrea Sooch) Russian gang members. Fortunately, they arrive just before Roller kills Desna who calls out to Ann with her former boyfriend hot on her heels.

Despite the successful rescue, their problems are far from over. In retaliation to the killing of two of her henchmen, Riva will kidnap one of Jenn's (Jenn Lyon) daughters. This forces Desna and her crew to join with the Hussers in order to rescue their friend's child.

But it appears Desna gets more than she bargained for when the Clay (Dean Norris) decides to wage war on the Russians. From the trailer, it seems he enlists Desna to kill Riva to prevent anyone else from getting caught in this madness.

The synopsis also seems to suggest that only Desna can save her crew by making a sacrifice. Whatever happens in the season finale, TNT promises a shocking twist to the show.

"Claws" episode 10 will air this Sunday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.