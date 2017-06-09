'Claws' Season 1 Air Date, Cast News, Teaser: Niecy Nash and Karrueche Tran's Nail Salon Comedy to Stream on Twitter [VIDEO]

TNT will unleash the debut season of its nail salon comedy series "Claws" on Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. Following the premiere, the network will also stream the first episode on Twitter and its stars will be live-tweeting from New Orleans.

Facebook/ClawsTNT TNT will debut "Claws" season 1 on the network and on Twitter on Sunday, June 11.

Fans can follow the Twitter handle @ClawsTNT for the streaming access. The broadcast, however, will only be made available to users from the United States, as per the official press release. This online event has been dubbed as "the platform's first ever streaming of a basic cable drama."

"Claws" features Niecy Nash as a nail salon owner named Desna who is based in Florida. Her business, however, is actually being used a front for money laundering. Desna wants to get out of the crime business but the show will delve into how she gets deeper into the system.

Joining Nash in "Claws" are "The Good Wife" recurring guest star Carrie Preston (Polly), "Devious Maids" actress Judy Reyes (Quiet Ann), "Breaking Bad" actor Dean Norris (Uncle Daddy), "The Strain's" Jack Kesy (Roller), "Justified's" Jenn Lyon (Jen) and Karrueche Tran (Virginia). Viewers are advised to be on the lookout for the nail designs featured in every episode as there is a story there. "So if you follow the nails, when they change, [that means] something's going on," Nash shared.

HBO was originally interested in developing "Claws" as a half-hour series before TNT got the show for 10 hour-long episodes for the first season. The series is executive produced by actress Rashida Jones with Will McCormack. Janine Sherman Barrois will serve as showrunner.

"This is a show with great storytelling featuring empowered female characters and brought to life by a diverse group of incredibly talented individuals," TNT's vice president for original programming Sarah Aubrey said. The network has been previously identified with drama shows but "Claws" is a welcome change for its brand.