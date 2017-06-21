'Claws' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Desna, Bryce to Face Clay's Wrath?

Virginia (Karrueche Tran) will continue doing everything she can to come up with stories that will help hide the murder of Roller (Jack Kesy) in the third episode of the first season of TNT's "Claws."

(Photo: Facebook/ClawsTNT)A promotional photo of TNT's TV series "Claws."

The upcoming episode of the dramedy series is titled "Quicksand," and the official synopsis published by TV Guide reads:

"Virginia's lies deepen as Desna tries to cover their tracks. Meanwhile, Desna is determined to get her dream salon, and Desna and Bryce are in danger of Uncle Daddy's wrath when something goes awry at the clinic."

A trailer for the forthcoming episode of the series has also been released, and it shows Virginia telling Clay (Dean Norris) — a.k.a Uncle Daddy — that the men who killed Roller (Jack Kesy) also brought her to the swamp where the remains of her deceased lover had been found.

"They took me out to the swamp. There were pig growls," Virginia can be heard saying in the clip.

"You mean, oinking?" Desna (Niecy Nash), her partner in crime, asks.

"Yeah," Virginia responds.

In next week's episode, Desna and Bryce (Kevin Rankin) could also be the receivers of Clay's wrath after something goes wrong at the clinic. While it is still uncertain what exactly will happen that will result in his rage, the promo trailer hints that it has something to do with a client fainting and falling to the ground.

The upcoming episode will also highlight Desna's determination to hold on to her dream of getting her own dream salon even though she had already failed the "secret shopper" test in the previous episode.

"Claws" is a dark comedy that is set in a Florida nail salon and tells the story of five manicurists who enter the world of organized crime by laundering money for a nearby pain clinic.

The third episode of "Claws" season 1 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.