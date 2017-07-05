'Claws' Season 1, Episode 5 Spoilers: Dr. Ken Becomes Bryce's Target; Desna Prepares to Off People From Her Past

(Photo: TNT) A promotional still from "Claws season 1, episode 4.

Another person gets in serious trouble in next week's episode of "Claws" season 1 due to Jen (Jenn Lyon) and Virginia's (Karrueche Tran) secret.

Titled "Bats—t," episode 5 will see Bryce (Kevin Rankin) aim for Dr. Ken (Jason Antoon) after convincing himself it was him who killed Roller (Jack Kesy).

In last week's installment, Jen informs Desna (Niecy Nash) that Bryce was intent on killing Dr. Ken. However, the promo for "Claws" season 1, episode 5 shows she was too late to scoop him up before the man hell-bent on revenge got to him.

The clip teases that Bryce stuffs him in his trunk, but Dr. Ken manages to escape. Desna catches up to them and stands in front of him as Bryce pointed a gun, pleading to him not to pull the trigger.

"We're not murderers," a shaken Desna tells him in the "Claws" season 1, episode 5 promo to remind him that this is not the solution.

It remains to be seen whether she will be able to convince him to calm down or not, but it looks like the days of Jen and Virginia's successful cover might be numbered.

Unfortunately, this will not be the only problem that Desna will have to deal with in "Claws" season 1, episode 5. Dean (Harold Perrineau) becomes anxious after seeing a billboard of the Coombses, who were revealed to be their former foster parents.

The reason why he was so shaken up is that these people were more of enemies than a mother and father to them. Clearly, despite the years that passed, they still have an effect on Dean.

Unlike him, however, Desna is adamant to eliminate their threat for good. The synopsis for "Claws" season 1, episode 5 teases that she will get the help of Virginia and Polly (Carrie Preston) to get rid of "two horrible birds from her past," which could be the Coombses.

"Claws" season 1, episode 5, "Bats—t" airs Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. on TNT.