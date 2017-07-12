'Claws' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Desna and Her Crew Join a Nail Design Competition in Florida

Desna (Niecy Nash) and the girls are sharpening their tools for the upcoming episode of "Claws" season 1. The sixth episode, airing on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT, will have the nail crew joining a design competition.

Facebook/ClawsTNT TNT's "Claws" will have Desna (Niecy Nash) competing against other manicurists.

There's a big cash prize at stake at the nail design competition and Desna could use the money to expand and improve her business. But she will have to tough it out with another manicurist's team, whose leader boasted that her girls have won nail competitions twice in the teaser video.

Meanwhile, one of Desna's oldest friends, Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), will learn of an "agonizing secret" that will put their friendship to the test. While Desna usually confides her problems to Jennifer, the latter is not aware that Desna pinned the Coombs for Roller's (Jack Kesy) murder. Only Virginia (Karrueche Tran) and Polly (Carrie Preston) were privy to this secret. Could this be a friendship deal breaker for Jennifer?

Roller, on the other hand, was revealed to be alive in the last episode. The teaser for episode 6 hinted that someone has been keeping watch over Desna and her nail clinic. Could this stalker be Roller?

Also coming up in "Claws" season 1 episode 6 is Virginia's surprising move as she pursues her quest for the finer things in life.

"What I love about Virginia is she's human just like all of us," Tran told Marie Claire about her character. "We all have our struggles; we have our things that we grow through."

Meanwhile, since its premiere in June, the ratings for "Claws" has remained steady with its usual audience on TNT. But just like the upcoming episode, the show will be up against big competition this Sunday as HBO premieres the newest season of "Game of Thrones" on the same time schedule. Will "Claws" hold up in the ratings game?