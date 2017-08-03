'Claws' Season 1 Spoilers: Desna Searches for the Truth About Roller's Secret Transactions

Facebook/ClawsTNT Promo image for "Claws"

The truth remains to be elusive for Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) in the next episode of "Claws" season 1.

According to the synopsis for episode 9 titled "Ambrosia," Desna will do everything that she can to uncover the truth behind Roller Husser's (Jack Kesy) reason for stealing money from the pain clinic. She will also try to find out why he is working for the Russian lady named Riva (Andrea Sooch).

However, after finding out a major lead on her investigation, Desna will reportedly reach out to the only person who can help her. This could mean that she will ask Dixie Mafia's leader Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) for help since he is the only one who can protect her.

In the previous episode, Desna warned Roller that she already uncovered the truth about his business with the Russians. She also told him that she will keep mum about it and make sure that Uncle Daddy will not find out about his transactions, but he must not report about her and Virginia Loc's (Karrueche Tran) plans to kill him. However, Roller refused to adhere to Desna's condition and told her that he will kill her instead.

The promo video for the upcoming episode revealed that Desna will be taken as Roller's hostage; yet, he will eventually let her go. However, it does not mean that the owner of the Nail Artisans salon will be finally out of trouble, since the trailer revealed that Quiet Ann's (Judy Reyes) girlfriend and police officer Arlene (Suleka Mathew) will issue a warrant of arrest for Desna.

The trailer also revealed that Desna's trusted friend Polly will also be having trouble with the cops in the upcoming episode of the TV drama.

The next episode of "Claws" season 1 will be aired by TNT on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.