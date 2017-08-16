'Claws' Season 2 News: Original Cast to Reprise Roles; More Diverse Ensemble Should Appear

TNT's black comedy "Claws" has been picked up for a second season. In the upcoming installment, the network expects to come up with a diverse cast, as they did for its first season.

Facebook / ClawsTNT TNT renews "Claws" for a second season.

The network's programming vice president Sarah Aubrey lauded the show for portraying "diverse voices," which is what the network stands for. While viewers can expect the original members to reprise their roles for the next installment, they too should expect the show to continue adding more diverse characters, considering the fact that many loved the ensemble.

The first season of "Claws" was well-received, raking in impressive numbers, averaging six million viewers per episode.

In an interview with TVGuide, Carrie Preston was asked about how it feels to be part of a diverse female cast, and she admitted that it is a new feeling. "My whole career, it's always having to play second fiddle to the men and having to fight for diversity and casting and having to fight for..." She continued, "When I say diversity, not just racially. I mean agewise, shapewise, sizewise, the way someone looks.."

Although the show has been praised for its racially diverse characters, "Claws" star Niecy Nash believes that there is so much left to do.

In an interview on Netflix's "Chelsea," she said, I love seeing my black and brown sisters on TV — but there are so many other women in the world besides black and white women whose stories are not being told."

"Asian women, Indian women, Muslim women — a lot of women" have yet to be represented on the show, the actress shared.

If not through its cast, this diversity could be applied to the crew by employing directors, writers, and more from these underrepresented groups.

"Claws" is slated to return to TNT sometime next year.