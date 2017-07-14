'Claws' Season 2 News: TNT Renews Series Ahead of Season 1 Finale

TNT's "Claws," which is airing its first season on the network, has been renewed for season 2 ahead of the current installment's finale. Meanwhile, new drama boils over the girls on the newest episode of "Claws" season 1.

"Claws" is a comedy-drama television series. It follows the story of five manicurists working at the Nail Artisan salon in Manatee County who become involved in the world of organized crime when they begin a money laundering partnership with a pain clinic in the neighborhood.

The five manicurists are Desna (Niecy Nash), Polly (Carrie Preston), Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Virginia (Karrueche Tran) and Jennifer (Jenn Lyon).

Even though the season 1 finale has yet to premiere, executive vice president for original programming in TNT, Sarah Aubrey, is already looking forward to the new season.

"These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. 'Claws' has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week," Aubrey said in a statement.

"Claws" created by Eliot Laurence is also executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois and Howard Deutch. It became the highest-rated series on the TNT network since last year's shift in bosses, Deadline reported.

The show has garnered 6.3 million viewers per episode across the network's linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms. "Claws" also ranked as the No. 4 cable drama with an adult viewership of 18–49 years old and is also cable's most socially engaging primetime television drama series.

Meanwhile, new drama follows the girls in the upcoming sixth episode of "Claws" season 1. According to the episode synopsis, Virginia will do something extreme to feel better about her life, while a devastating secret will come in between Jennifer and Desna's friendship.

Catch "Claws" season 1 every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT. The second season is slated to debut in 2018.