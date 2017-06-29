'Claws' Season 4 Spoilers: Polly's Midlife Crisis Happens in Episode 1

The latest trailer for TNT's comedy-drama series "Claws" reveals the preppy ex-convict Polly's (Carrie Preston) midlife crisis.

Facebook/ClawsTNT TNT's TV series "Claws" episode 1 to see Polly break down

As revealed in the trailer of episode 1 of "Claws" season 4, titled "Fallout," Polly will bear all her heart to Desna (Niecy Nash). The former is nearing her fifties and she is miserable because she is not living the life she dreamed for herself.

In the clip, she says, "I'm 45 years old, no car, no kids. It's just so far from how I imagined my life would be." When Desna attempts to comfort Polly, she retorts, claiming that she is not doing better at all.

"No, I'm not," Polly insists. "My only partner involves batteries, and last night, they ran out, so I had to steal the ones from the smoke detector just to pop one off."

"OK, that is pretty tragic," Desna agrees.

In the episode, Polly will reunite with her friend Sally (Gina Torres). Although little is known about their storyline, Polly's sudden reflective mood might have something to do with their encounter. Most likely she will compare her bleak and unsuccessful present to Sally's rather promising life.

Elsewhere in the episode, Desna wants to be free from Uncle Daddy's (Dean Norris) reach. To be able to do so, Desna, Bryce (Kevin Rankin), and Dr. Ken (Jason Antoon) will work hard to get on Uncle Daddy's good side. To recap, the group lost $80,000 during a burglary at the clinic, which is why they cannot be free from him, as they have to pay every penny back. Later it was revealed that Uncle Daddy was behind the theft. Also to be expected on the next episode is Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) getting into a mess.

"Claws" season 4 episode 1, titled "Fallout," premieres on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.