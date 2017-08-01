'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Anime Spoilers: Manga Artist Takes Interest in Aoyama; Series to Release First Blu-ray Volume This Month

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the sports anime series “Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun).”

The first two episodes of the Japanese sports anime, "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun," are coming to Blu-ray this August with a bonus audio drama CD.

This anime series chronicles the school life of Fujimi High's soccer star, Aoyama, whose obsessive tendencies for cleanliness has resulted in a unique style of play. He is very careful not to get too close to his fellow players and is also very mindful of how he handles the ball.

The way Aoyama plays out on the field has attracted the attention of many spectators, who drop by to watch his games. But despite his obvious passion for and efficiency in the game, Aoyama did not choose to come to Fujimi for its soccer team. It was actually the school's unique toilet flush that won him over.

Aoyama gets introduced in the first episode, and his interactions with the rest of the team are further explored in the second. Both episodes will be part of a limited edition Blu-ray release that comes with a bonus audio drama CD.

Titled "Miwa-sensei Loves Manga," the audio drama will feature the voices of Ryoutarou Okiayu, Tomokazu Seki, Noriaki Sugiyama, and Michiko Neiya as Aoyama, Kaoru, Gaku, and Miwa, respectively.

This first volume home video release will roll out in Japan on Aug. 20. Aside from the audio drama CD, the limited edition and first print run will also include freebies such a "fastidiously clean" packaging, a booklet, and an audio commentary track for the first episode.

Meanwhile, the ongoing anime series will be airing its sixth episode titled "Ozaki-kun Has His Pride." In a post-credit scene in the previous episode, a manga artist named Ozaki declares that he will base his next project on Aoyama.

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.