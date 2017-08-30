'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Episode 10 Spoilers: A Mysterious Character from Aoyama's Past Arrives; Who Is Kozue Kurata?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the sports anime series “Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun).”

While it's no secret that Fujimi High's soccer star, Aoyama, is a germophobe, other aspects of his life have remained a mystery. However, it seems that the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun," will be focusing on a previously unknown part of Aoyama's past.

In a post-credit scene shown in this week's episode, Aoyama surprised everyone by yelling out a name in the middle of soccer practice. All eyes were subsequently diverted to a woman in shades, whom Aoyama has just called "Kozue Kurata."

Who could this woman be, and why has her appearance brought out such interest in the usually disinterested Aoyama? What role has she played in Aoyama's past, and what secrets will she be revealing about the mysterious germophobic soccer player in the upcoming episode curiously titled "Aoyama-kun Has Many Secrets"?

On the other hand, the Fujimi High soccer team has just survived the customary training camp episode. Aoyama, for his part, was given some very huge consideration by the Zaizen group by giving him his own room with a super potent air purifying machine and a beach that had purified sand with an antibacterial coating in what turned out to be a dome designed to imitate nature indoors.

Miwa also gave Gotou a chance to show off her soccer skills, laced with her very own cunning tactics. She also got to play with Aoyama, who eventually told her he didn't like dirty plays, but that her dribbling was really good. What Gotou took away from the experience, however, was the fact that by kicking the ball, Aoyama's foot had lightly brushed against her own.

Could this have been just a lucky coincidence, or will this be the beginning of more such encounters between Gotou and her germophobic prince? And how does the mysterious Kozue fit into this picture?

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.