'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Episode 11 Spoilers: A New Rival Arrives

Ever since the Japanese sports anime series "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" began, its titular character's life has always been a mystery to both his teammates and the viewers themselves. After this week's episode gave a glimpse into Aoyama's past, what other revelations about his life will be featured as the series progresses?

The woman Aoyama called out to last week turned out to be a childhood friend. Kozue Kurata and their other friend, Seigo Ibuki, came back to Japan after a stint in Spain, because the latter ended up missing Japanese food so much.

Seigo, who used to be with the youth team of a renowned Spanish soccer club, will now be playing for Oshigami-Minami, which is one of the rival teams of Fujimi High. This should make things interesting because during a one-on-one match between Seigo and Aoyama, the former ended up winning against the latter — a feat that has never been achieved by anyone on the show.

The two of them will surely be facing each other again out on the field during the upcoming summer and winter nationals. They seem quite evenly matched, which promises an intense match of cunning and skills with each of them having as much chance of winning as the other.

Also, there is the threat of Oshigami-Minami's captain, Takechi, wanting to recruit Aoyama to his team. Does the Fujimi High soccer team have any reason to worry about this matter? Or will the friendly rivalry between Seigo and Aoyama be the very thing that keeps the latter from transferring into the same school?

In the meantime, it seems that the next episode, titled "Sakai-kun's Hairstyle Has Changed," will be featuring Kazuma Sakai and his new look. How will the no-nonsense defender's new hairstyle affect the way he plays the game?

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.