Cleveland Browns NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Brock Osweiler Back on the Trading Block

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Dec. 28, 2015.

Embattled quarterback Brock Osweiler had a chance to revive his career with the Cleveland Browns.

The team gave him the first crack at winning the starting quarterback job and he did fairly well in their first two preseason games. Offensive tackle Joe Thomas has even noted that Osweiler might be the week one starter for the Browns. However, it appears that rookie DeShone Kizer might be handed the keys to the offense from the get-go.

In a statement released on Wednesday, head coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Kizer has been named the starting quarterback for the Browns' preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Saturday, and there's a good chance he will be the starter as well when the season begins.

"Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com.

Shortly after the announcement, ESPN came out with a report saying that the Browns have renewed their attempt to move Osweiler.

A lot of people had assumed that the Browns were going to pass him around like a hot potato after they acquired him in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans, but they failed to find a trade partner willing to absorb his contract. Releasing him was an option as well, but surprisingly, they decided to hold onto him.

Osweiler was asked if he would ask to be traded elsewhere, but he declined to answer.

"That's something I'm going to stay away from. I've told you guys all along, I'm always going to just focus on the things that I can control," Osweiler said, according to ESPN.

Osweiler failed to live up to expectations at Houston, and he seems to have squandered his chances to win the starting quarterback job with the Browns as well.