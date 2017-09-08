Cleveland Browns NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Myles Garrett Suffers High Ankle Sprain

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost) Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

The Cleveland Browns just can't seem to catch a break.

Fans finally had a reason to feel optimistic about the future, but it appears that they may have to wait for a few more weeks before they can see Myles Garrett make his regular season debut in the National Football League (NFL).

The Browns have announced that this year's first overall pick has suffered a high ankle sprain and his status will be updated in a couple of weeks. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the "freak accident" happened during practice on Wednesday when a teammate inadvertently stepped on the side of his right ankle.

Cabot added that the rookie defensive end may be sidelined for up to four weeks due to the injury. The time frame of recovery from high ankle sprains is usually four to six weeks.

This is somewhat worrisome because Garrett also had a similar injury during his final season at Texas A&M. He only missed two games, but he has admitted that the injury bothered him and he wasn't able to play at his best.

Before anyone called Garrett an injury-prone player, Browns head coach Hue Jackson was quick to point out that it could have happened to anyone.

"No concern because I know exactly how it happened. If you get somebody thrown into your leg, it could happen to any one of our guys. If you guys would have seen it, it could happen to anybody on our football team. It is just unfortunate it happened to a guy who we wish was out there all of the time," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com.

"Those things happen sometimes when you're out there practicing. It was unfortunate that it happened, and we are going to move on from it," he added.

Garrett is going to miss the first few games of the season, but the Browns should count themselves lucky he didn't suffer a serious injury.