Cleveland Cavaliers Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Anderson Varejão Could Rejoin Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers just opened up a roster spot after they released DeAndre Liggins on Sunday and a familiar face could be rejoining the team.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Anderson Varejão with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are considering signing their former center, Anderson Varejão. However, Vardon also added that they may decide to sign another point guard instead to play behind Kyrie Irving and Deron Williams.

"Varejao, the Cleveland fan favorite who was traded last season after 12 years with the Cavs, is an option if they decide to sign another post player. But there are some factors working against him — his 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 games for the Golden State Warriors is just one," Vardon said in his report.

"Varejao hasn't played in a game since Feb. 2 after the Golden State Warriors waived him in — and Cleveland would apparently prefer someone who's been playing in games," he continued.

It's true that Varejão hasn't really played much this season and the Cavaliers are probably wondering if he still has it in him to perform at a high level. His production and playing time has declined drastically during the past two seasons, so the Cavaliers probably won't get much out of him if they sign him.

The Cavaliers selected Varejão in the second round of the 2004 draft and he suited up for them for 12 seasons. He became a free agent after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors in February.

Their starting center, Tristan Thompson, is currently sidelined with a sprained right thumb, but he should return to the lineup soon. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers already have a backup center in Larry Sanders, but he didn't log heavy minutes even when Thompson was out. Of course, it should be noted that Sanders hasn't played professional basketball since 2015.

If the Cavaliers want to sign a backup big man, they may as well give Luis Scola a look since he's also eligible to play in the postseason. Scola may be 36, but he is still productive especially at the offensive end.