Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause to Join Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers knew they had to upgrade their roster this offseason following their loss in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals against the Golden State Warriors. That's why they went after Jimmy Butler and Paul George. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers failed to acquire either one of them.

However, the Cavaliers still have another option available and they have a realistic chance to sign him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Carmelo Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause if the New York Knicks trade him to the Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers have always been a possible landing spot for Anthony if he leaves New York because he is friends with LeBron James. The team would have preferred to sign Anthony once he secured a buyout. But the Knicks aren't interested in that option right now because they want to get something in return for the All-Star forward.

While the Cavaliers still have to match salaries to get the deal done, Wojnarowski does not think the Knicks are in a position to demand significant assets in return for Anthony.

"Anthony has two years and $54 million guaranteed left on his contract and a trade kicker that could pay him an additional $8.1 million upon a deal. Nevertheless, Anthony does have the option of lowering, or waiving, the trade kicker to facilitate a deal. Given that Anthony largely controls the process, it will be difficult for New York to demand significant assets in any trade," Wojnarowski wrote in his report.

Anthony can give the Cavaliers a boost on offense if he joins. He's not much of a defensive player, though, so don't expect him to solve their defensive woes.

In any case, the Cavaliers should once again be the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA finals next season, and they will give Anthony his best chance of winning a ring.