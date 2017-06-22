Cleveland Cavaliers Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs Looking to Acquire Jimmy Butler

The annual offseason arms race has begun as teams around the league look for ways to catch up to the Golden State Warriors.

(Photo: Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) goes to the basket against New York Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (9) and forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at United Center, Jan. 1, 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals this past season, but they didn't really come close to winning. The Warriors had too much offensive firepower and the Cavaliers' defense just wasn't good enough to stop them, especially in the first three games of the series.

If they want to avenge their loss and level the playing field, the Cavaliers will have to upgrade their roster this summer. To do that, the team appears to be targeting one of the top two-way players in the league.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Cavaliers are trying to convince the Chicago Bulls to trade All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, and they are looking to include a third team in the deal that has the assets that the Bulls want.

"It's believed that the Cavaliers, by offering All-Star forward Kevin Love, could recruit a third team that would supply the sort of young players and/or draft picks sure to be more appealing to Chicago than the limited trade assets on Cleveland's roster," Stein wrote in his report.

Several reports say Butler has spoken with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving earlier this week and he seems to like the idea of joining the Cavaliers. However, that changed when news got out that the team is parting ways with general manager David Griffin.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times said the same people who tried to recruit him are now telling him to stay away from the Cavaliers.

"With the ousting of general manager David Griffin on Monday, the futures of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love each have shadows hanging over them, as the Eastern Conference powerhouse could be headed for hard times and an unforeseen early breakup," Cowley said.

Griffin reportedly left plans for the team to get Butler, but league sources told ESPN that Butler wants to stay in Chicago and he's reluctant to commit long-term to the Cavaliers. That doesn't sound good for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are now entering a crucial stage in the offseason without a general manager. With the draft just a couple of days away, they will have to find a way to right the ship.