Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs May Reshape Roster If They Lose in Four or Five Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in deep trouble right now.

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reaches for the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

The addition of Kevin Durant has definitely changed things and the Golden State Warriors can easily light up the scoreboard even if one or two of their main scorers struggle. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, need LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to have great games to compete with the Warriors. James and Love have played well so far in the finals, but surprisingly, Irving has been struggling in the field.

Yes, they can still turn things around like they did last year. But to do that, they will have to find a way to slow down the Warriors' offensive onslaught. Unfortunately, there are a lot of holes in their defense.

Whatever happens, the Cavaliers will continue to be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference as long as James is around. However, that's not good enough. Their goal is to win titles.

During his appearance on "The Jim Rome Show" on Monday, ESPN's Chris Haynes said the Cavaliers would probably make drastic changes in their roster if the Warriors close out the series in four or five games.

"I think in years past — say last year's for say — if the Warriors close out that series and won the Finals 4 games to 1, there's no doubt in my mind Kevin Love would not have been back," Haynes stated.

He went on to say that the Cavaliers might even revisit trade talks with the New York Knicks for Carmelo Anthony.

"Those talks definitely could resurface, because it's at this point, if the Cavaliers feel like hey, all they could do is get to the Eastern Conference Finals, then why not kick the tires on a Carmelo-Kevin Love swap and just see what could happen," Haynes said.

Can Anthony really help them against a team like the Warriors? Well, he can on the offensive end of the floor. But on defense? That's a big no.