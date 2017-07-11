Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs Offer Cedi Osman and Several Veterans to the Knicks for Carmelo Anthony

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the third quarter in a game Knicks at Air Canada Centre, Nov. 12, 2016.

The Houston Rockets have been aggressively pursuing Carmelo Anthony after they acquired Chris Paul and secured James Harden's long-term future with the franchise. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in the mix, and they aren't going to give up that easily.

Promising Turkish prospect Cedi Osman hasn't even signed with the team yet, but he's already been dangled as trade bait.

According to Amico Hoops' Sam Amico, the Cavaliers have offered Osman and several veterans to the New York Knicks in a potential trade package for Anthony.

Osman is a young player who can play both wing positions. His ability to hit an open three and defend the perimeter should make him an intriguing prospect for the Knicks. The Cavaliers seem to like Osman enough to choose him over a veteran guard like Jamal Crawford. However, the Knicks don't seem to be interested in acquiring the veteran role players they offered.

Amico said the Cavaliers are going to take the wait-and-see approach right now because the Knicks may have no other choice but to buy out Anthony's contract if they can't find a trade partner for him.

"So as of this moment, it appears the Cavs are content to wait and see — in hopes the Knicks cannot work out a deal with the Rockets, and therefore have no option other than to buy out Anthony's contract," Amico wrote in his report.

"That is not as much of a long shot as some are calling it. Word is, Anthony is angling to join the Cavs first, the Rockets second. And Knicks owner James Dolan loves Anthony just enough to write that monstrous buyout check, almost as a favor" he continued.

It would be great for the Cavaliers if they could land Anthony without giving up a player like Kevin Love.

Anthony is a gifted offensive player, but they aren't going to improve that much if they have to sacrifice Love to acquire him.