Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs Reportedly Still Hoping to Keep Kyrie Irving

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) during the second half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 4, 2017.

Kyrie Irving is likely going to be moved this offseason after he asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him. However, it seems that some people in the organization are still hoping to retain the All-Star guard and they are looking for a way to work out the issues.

"While league sources say the Cavaliers are exploring what they might be able to get for Irving, there are those within the team who believe whatever issues Irving has can be addressed and resolved when the players reconvene next month for training camp," Ric Bucher said in his report for Bleacher Report.

If they fail to do that, the Cavaliers are still going to fulfill Irving's wish to be traded. However, team owner Dan Gilbert clearly does not want to pull the trigger on a trade until they get the best possible package for the four-time All-Star.

"You can be sure Dan wants to win the press conference with whatever trade he makes. Dan always wants to win the press conference," a former member of the Cavaliers said, via Bleacher Report.

That makes sense. Gilbert has already criticized the Indiana Pacers for their failure to get equal or greater value for Paul George when they traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo.

The truth of the matter is that Gilbert may be a tad too optimistic since Irving's trade value has dropped considerably when his trade request became public knowledge. In any case, the Cavaliers will have to get a good package in return if they want to convince LeBron James to stay next summer.

Meanwhile, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said Irving did the right thing by going to Gilbert directly to ask for a trade.

"The absolute worst thing this guy could have done was pretend to be all-in and sink the ship from within," Griffin said, via ESPN.

Unfortunately, his trade request was leaked and now everybody knows that he wants to leave the Cavs.