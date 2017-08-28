Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Did Iman Shumpert Ask the Cavs to Trade Him?

(Photo: Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) brings the ball up court against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30).

A month ago, Kyrie Irving grabbed the headlines when his request to be traded became public, but he might not be the only player on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster to hand in a formal trade request this summer.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Iman Shumpert has asked the Cavaliers to move him as well this offseason. Apparently, the team has tried and failed to trade him twice already in the past few months, but McMenamin believes that they will continue to shop the athletic wing player before training camp starts next month.

"Lost in the attention surrounding Irving's trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert," McMenamin said.

Shumpert's name had been tossed around in trade rumors earlier this year and it came up again before the draft. He should be used to seeing his name in trade rumors by now, but he wasn't happy when McMenamin's report came out and he took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He didn't exactly deny it outright, though, he just asked McMenamin to give him a call.

Soon after, The Vertical's Shams Charania refuted McMenamin's report and he said Shumpert never asked the Cavaliers to trade him. However, he confirmed that the Cavaliers have been actively shopping the guard since the free agency period began.

Shumpert has actually been a solid role player for the Cavaliers in his two-plus seasons with the team. He still has to work on his offense, but he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor. In 76 games last season, Shumpert averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Cavaliers.